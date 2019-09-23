Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s homicide rate this year is continuing to outpace last year’s pace.
The most recent victim is 20-year-old Donald Cooper, who was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Ivanhoe Avenue.
There have been 249 homicides in Baltimore this year, compared to 212 on this date, September 23, last year.
There have also been 588 non-fatal shootings, compared to 482 last year.
