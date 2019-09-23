Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to the high temperatures Monday, schools without AC are dismissing three hours early.
ALERT: Due to the forecast for high temperatures today, September 23, schools without AC will dismiss 3 hours early. This applies ONLY to schools without AC. All other schools will have a regular school day. For a list of schools without AC, please visit https://t.co/iIwLNrB6dE
— Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) September 23, 2019
The closures only apply to schools that do not have air conditioning. All other schools have a regular school day.
For a full list of the schools closing, visit their website.
