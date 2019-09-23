Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Isaac Carrington, Local TV, Marlon Humphrey, Matt Judon, Ravens, Sgt. Isaac Carrington, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Ravens players paid a special visit Monday to surprise a Baltimore City Police sergeant wounded during a shooting last month.

Linebacker Matt Judon and cornerback Marlon Humphrey visited Sgt. Isaac Carrington, who continues to recover after being shot outside his north Baltimore home in August.

Two people have been arrested in Carrington’s shooting.

