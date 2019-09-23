Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Ravens players paid a special visit Monday to surprise a Baltimore City Police sergeant wounded during a shooting last month.
Linebacker Matt Judon and cornerback Marlon Humphrey visited Sgt. Isaac Carrington, who continues to recover after being shot outside his north Baltimore home in August.
Today Sgt. Carrington was surprised with a special visit from Baltimore Ravens Matt Judon and Marlon Humphreys. pic.twitter.com/IedbKtgKRq
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 23, 2019
Two people have been arrested in Carrington’s shooting.
