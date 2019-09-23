Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a 23-year-old Baltimore woman is dead after the car she was in went into the water near the Bond Street Wharf Sunday morning in Fells Point.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a 23-year-old Baltimore woman is dead after the car she was in went into the water near the Bond Street Wharf Sunday morning in Fells Point.
She has been identified as Tashaye Murphy, of the 900 block of Streeper Street. It’s unclear right now why or how she ended up in the water.
It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Bond Street.
Woman Dead After Car Goes Into Water At Fells Point
Fire crews and police responded to get Murphy and her car out of the water after she nor the car emerged.
She was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.