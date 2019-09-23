Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $986 million in airport infrastructure grants.
This is the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.
The following airports will receive grants:
- Crisfield-Somerset County in Crisfield, $670,074 – grant funds improve runway safety areas.
- Frederick Municipal in Frederick, $4,963,500 – grant funds extension of Runway 5.
- Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional in Salisbury. $3,408,452 – grant funds improve airport drainage.
- Carroll County Regional/Jack B Poage Field in Westminster, $206,800 – grant funds reconstruction of Runway 16-34.
“This significant investment in airport improvements in Maryland will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
