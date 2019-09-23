  • WJZ 13On Air

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Laurel Monday evening, police said.

Anne Arundel County Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Red Clay Road and appears to have been a targeted incident.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Officers are also on-scene in the area of Route 198 and Irving Street, which they said is related to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation; no further information was immediately available.

