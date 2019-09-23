LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Laurel Monday evening, police said.
Anne Arundel County Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Red Clay Road and appears to have been a targeted incident.
# shooting in the 200 block of Red Clay Rd., Laurel. Adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Appears to be a targeted incident no public threat. Active investigation no further info available at this time
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 24, 2019
Police said there is no threat to the public.
Officers are also on-scene in the area of Route 198 and Irving Street, which they said is related to the shooting.
#shooting update. One incident. Police activity in two locations. 200 block of red clay road and in the area of Rt198 and Irving Street. Active investigation at this time.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 24, 2019
The shooting is under investigation; no further information was immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.