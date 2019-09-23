



The onslaught of negative news stories on vaping sicknesses drew a vape shop owner to reach out to WJZ with what his products are doing to save lives.

Former smoker Robert Anderson said without vaping, he’d still be smoking multiple packs a day.

“Within a month of vaping, I completely stopped cigarettes. About another month after that, I quit dipping,” Anderson said.

That was about four years ago. He said he easily spent $140 a week on tobacco.

“When you smoke, everything smells like cigarette smoke. Your house, your car, your clothes,” Anderson said.

Now, he said he’s waning off the nicotine by vaping.

“We probably convert three smokers a week, roughly,” said Robert Hargett, with Jamz Vaporium.

Hargett said his business has taken probably a 30 percent hit since news last week of at least eight deaths and hundreds others sickened — all linked to vaping — some of whom are teenagers.

“We have no idea what chemicals are in the e-cigarettes and therefore it’s completely unpredictable who’s going to get it,” said Dr. Scott Krugman, Sinai Hospital.

Hargett admits long-term effects are still up in the air, but feels the products he sells ultimately saves lives.

“I know what’s in cigarettes. I know what’s in vaping. I just don’t feel like it could be — there could be no way it could be any worse,” Hargett said.

Anderson said he does research and only buys at trusted stores. As the CDC investigates, they recommend you never buy vaping products off the streets.

“When you buy online, you really don’t know what you’re getting,” Anderson said.

For Anderson and others, vaping far outweighs the known risks of cigarettes.

Jamz Vaporium has card readers to prevent selling to anyone under 18 years old. Starting next week in Maryland, that age goes up to 21.