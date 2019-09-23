BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to a new Goucher College poll, Marylanders are willing to pay more in taxes to improve public education in the state.
The poll found that 74 percent of people said they support paying more in taxes, while only 26 percent were opposed.
It also discovered that more than 70 percent of Maryland said they believe the state is not spending enough on public education.
When asked about their perceptions of the state, 46 percent of respondents said the state is heading in the right direction, down from 54 percent last year. Meanwhile, 35 percent said the state is heading in the wrong direction.
Sixty-four percent of respondents also said they approved of the job Gov. Larry Hogan is doing leading the state, while 14 percent disapproved.
For the poll, Goucher interviewed 763 Maryland adults by cell phone and landline between September 13 and September 18.
Read the full results here.
