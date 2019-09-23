BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The calendar may say fall, but the mercury in the thermometer will likely stay at summer-like levels for the next few days.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects much of the United States, from Texas to Connecticut, to see well-above-average temperatures for the next six to 10 days. All of Maryland is included in that category.
Baltimore can expect to see temperatures five to 15 degrees above average during that period.
Starting #Fall2019 with unseasonably warm weather. Above average temperatures likely for the next 6-10 days. I'll have your forecast in just a few minutes on @wjz. #wjz #newsatnoon pic.twitter.com/BzxHJmqv55
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) September 23, 2019
While the eastern two-thirds of the country will sweat it out as summer turns to fall, the west coast is expected to see well-below-average temperatures.
Baltimore City Schools Without AC Closing Three Hours Early Due To Heat
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Baltimore had reached 94 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above average. That heat prompted Baltimore City Schools to release students early at dozens of schools without air conditioning.
