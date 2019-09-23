



McDonald’s is adding hundreds of new jobs to locations across the City this fall and is offering up more college financial aid to employees.

The announcement came as Mayor Jack Young served up some breakfast Monday morning at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Park Heights, saying that the fast-food chain is hiring nearly 700 new employees at locations across Baltimore.

“This announcement comes at a crucial time in our city when we are facing challenges and need businesses like McDonald’s to step up to the plate and provide job opportunities for Baltimore residents,” Mayor Young said.

Each of the 45 local franchises will hire around 15 new employees in the coming months as they kick off their fall hiring season.

The company also announced it is offering more college financial aid to employees- up to $3,000 per year just after 90 days of working on the job.

McDonald’s said these investments are going to make Baltimore an even more desirable place to live and work.

“The more persons that we have actively working, pursuing education and reaching for higher goals, I think that definitely helps the city,” said Danitra Bell.

Employee Morgan Richardson has been with McDonald’s for about a year now and is one of the recipients of its college aid program, called “Archways to Opportunity,” and she thinks that the new jobs and additional tuition assistance could open the door to more education opportunities for local residents.

“A lot of people that I know that are going to college are actually paying out of pocket to go to college because they don’t want to take out the loans because they simply just don’t have the money to pay it back so if the program is like we’re giving you this money so you don’t have to take out this such and such loan and it just opens doors for everybody in the community,” Richardson said.

Franchise locations have already begun hiring and anyone looking for a job can apply now online at careers.mcdonalds.com