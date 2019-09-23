BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A newly remodeled park reopened in west Baltimore on Sunday, and city leaders think both kids and adults will approve.
The Catherine Street Park has a new name — the “ABC Park”.
“This is what we owe our young people,” said Mayor Jack Young.
After more than a year of planning, then building, the park reopened with a new field house, work out equipment, basketball court and a splash pad.
Council President Brandon Scott said the city is committed to reinvesting into activities for the young people- an example of that is extended hours at rec centers around Baltimore.
“It can improve a community by improving how people believe and they feel about their community. When you have a new investment, a new park on their neighborhood, a new basketball court, new splash pad, it makes the kids want to go outside.” Scott said.
The City’s Recreation and Parks and the “National Recreation and Park Association” lead the way to rebuild the park. The association is in Baltimore this week for an annual conference and it was part of their initiative to sponsor a park in the city.
Other organizations including Target supported in rebuilding this park.
You must log in to post a comment.