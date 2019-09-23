



NFL players are used to hearing fans cheer them on while they’re on the field. Monday, they were all on the same team.

The Ravens are partnering up with the NFL for their “Huddle For 100” recognizing the league’s 100th season by dedicating 100 minutes of service, with the goal of getting 100 million volunteer minutes.

At the Webster Kendrick Boys & Girls Club, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Willie Snead IV said it’s not all about themselves.

“It’s all the volunteers,” Snead said. “Everybody is contributing. Everybody is trying to help and have a helping hand. That’s the best part of this thing so I’m definitely glad to be here.”

Jackson agreed.

“It’s a great event. I’m happy to be doing it. I love to give back to the community and I’m just looking forward to seeing the kids.” Jackson said.

Here at the Boys & Girls club with QB Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 & WR @Willie_Snead4G who surprise a fan with 2 tickets to Week 6’s game vs the Bengals. They’re volunteering for the @Ravens Huddle for 100! pic.twitter.com/yr7EtC6EL6 — Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) September 23, 2019

In Northwest Baltimore, Team President Dick Cass and other players like Kicker, Justin Tucker, are on the same page helping with the Ravens Bookbank.

“It really is every single player on the team, every single person in the organization is motivated, inspired and excited to come out in the community and help in whatever small way we can,” the two-time Pro Bowler said.

Cass said it’s more than just a Baltimore event.

“We’re expecting to have as many as 25-thousand volunteers working today around the State- mainly in the Baltimore area, but around the State. We’re hoping to compile over 3-million volunteer minutes so it’s a big day.”

Along with donating their time, a lucky volunteer is rewarded with two tickets to a game and an autograph from Lamar Jackson. Teraz Douglas calls them, “Two tickets to paradise”.

“I came just thinking it was going to be a lowkey event,” Douglas said. “I was going to get in, do my work, and just get on out, you know? It turned into an awesome day.”

The Ravens play the Browns at home Week 4. If you’d like to volunteer, learn how and click here.