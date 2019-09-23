BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Taneytown man was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms and retaliating against a witness who told police about him owning the guns.
Jason Kiser, 40, admitted he burned the witness’s Jeep for providing information to law enforcement about him possessing firearms, which he was not allowed to have due to his criminal record, the justice department said.
According to a plea agreement, Kiser went to a gun store in Taneytown on May 8, 2018, and asked the owner to take parts from a gun Kiser had brought in and put them on another gun he was planning to buy. The owner reportedly knew Kiser and knew of his criminal history.
The next day, an ATF investigator visited the store for a compliance check, at which time the owner told them about Kiser’s request. Two days later, police arrested Kiser as he went toward the store to pick up the gun, as well as others he had dropped off the previous day, the justice department said.
Officials said the store owner woke up early in the morning on July 17, 2018, to find his vehicle on fire in the carport next to his home.
Investigators reportedly found a glove, plastic can cover and bolt cutters near the scene, which were found to have Kiser’s DNA on them.
Kiser was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release following his prison term.
