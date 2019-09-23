



The Towson District Courthouse will temporarily move its staff and operations to the new Catonsville District Courthouse, while they do HVAC systems which are set to take up to six months.

People who have business with the courthouse will see a notice at the 120 E. Chesapeake Avenue location about the system failures and upcoming relocation scheduled for winter 2019 to 2020.

“The Maryland Judiciary is committed to ensuring there will be no disruption of services for Marylanders,” said Judge John P. Morrissey, Chief Judge of the District Court of Maryland. “This is an unfortunate situation, but the safety and the well-being of both our court visitors and staff is a top priority and we will continue to provide the highest level of service during the temporary location change.”

Additionally, new construction to the Catonsville District Courthouse later this fall will include eight courtrooms, convenient on-site free parking, and is scheduled for completion.

Commuters can travel to the Catonsville courthouse via the Maryland Transit Authority (MTA) bus lines.

“The completion of the new Catonsville District Courthouse could not come at a better time,” said Baltimore County District Court Administrative Judge Dorothy Wilson. “The Judiciary is committed to providing a secure environment for people to have their cases heard and will do its best to make this a smooth transition for all involved.”

During the Towson Courthouse’s temporary closure the new Catonsville District Courthouse, located at 900 Walker Avenue, will remain open and in service.

Towson staff and operations will move back to the Towson District Courthouse, once they’ve completed repairs.

If you have questions, comments, or concerns about the temporary relocation; please email towsontempmove@mdcourts.gov.

You can also find more information about the closure online by clicking here.

For more information on bus routes and schedules, please call:

MTA – 410-539-5000

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan