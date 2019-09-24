Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and two boys were arrested in two separate attempted robberies in southeast Baltimore Monday night.
Around 10:53 p.m., the suspects assaulted a woman and attempted to pull her out of her car in the 700 block of South Linwood Avenue. The suspects were unsuccessful and fled on foot.
Then just three minutes later, the same suspects tried to rob a man walking in the 1200 block of Potomac Street. The suspects then fled on foot.
However, officers located them in the 1200 block of Wise Court and they were taken into custody without further incident.
