BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back in a reported carjacking in Baltimore early Tuesday morning by three teens.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting around 3:22 a.m. and found 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The victim told police he gave a ride to three unknown teenagers — two girls and a boy. When they got to their destination, the teens gave the man $5 and then assaulted him while trying to take his car. Then the boy pulled a gun and shot the victim in the back.
The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police said the teens got away with the victim’s car — a 2015 black 4-door Kia Soul.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
