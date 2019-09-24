ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is facing DUI charges after police say she was found slumped over the wheel of a bus.
Police say that 36-year-old Angela Cassidy was pulled over on the shoulder of Route 100 eastbound around 3 p.m. last Wednesday. An off-duty officer noticed the stop sign was activated and the lights were flashing.
The officer pulled over to investigate and found Cassidy slumped over in the front seat sleeping.
“He knocked on the door in an attempt to wake up the driver, but was unsuccessful,” Mark Limansky, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said. “He then climbed through the emergency exit door on the bus, went and awakened the bus driver and noticed signs of impairment.”
Police say that the off-duty officer called for a backup officer to conduct a field sobriety test. Police say that Cassidy failed the test.
At the time, no students were on the bus, but police are investigating if Cassidy had driven intoxicated while students were on the bus.
