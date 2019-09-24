EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A bomb threat called in to a church in Edgewood Tuesday afternoon did not turn up an explosive device.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office investigated after the bomb threat was made at the Prince of Peace Church in the 2600 block of Willoughby Beach Road and have since given the all-clear.
No bomb or explosives were found, officials said.
The incident at Prince of Peace Church has concluded. No explosives were located. Willoughby Beach Road has reopened. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/7heKtsvObb
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 24, 2019
Edgewood High School, Edgewood Middle School and Deerfield Elementary School were on a modified lockdown “due to a closure on Willoughby Beach Road at Broadneck,” read an alert on the schools’ website.
All after-school activities have been canceled. Middle school and high school students will be able to walk home. Elementary school students are dismissing as of 4:45 p.m.
