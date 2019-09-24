EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at a church in Edgewood.
The threat was at Prince of Peace Church in the 2600 block of Willoughby Beach Road.
We are currently investigating a bomb threat at Prince of Peace Church in the 2600 block of Willoughby Beach Road. Willoughby Beach Road is closed from Perry Ave to Bauers Dr. Please avoid the area.
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 24, 2019
Edgewood High School, Edgewood Middle School and Deerfield Elementary School were on the modified lockdown “due to a closure on Willoughby Beach Road at Broadneck,” reads an alert on the schools’ website.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Officials said the lockdown may affect school dismissal.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
