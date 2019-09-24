  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Lockdown, school lockdown, Talkers

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at a church in Edgewood.

The threat was at Prince of Peace Church in the 2600 block of Willoughby Beach Road.

Edgewood High School, Edgewood Middle School and Deerfield Elementary School were on the modified lockdown “due to a closure on Willoughby Beach Road at Broadneck,” reads an alert on the schools’ website.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Officials said the lockdown may affect school dismissal.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments