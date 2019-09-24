Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A group of elementary students in Laurel have come up with an idea for their school, and it’s for birds!
Students at Montpelier Elementary School are decorating the exterior windows of their classrooms to make them safe and visible for birds.
The idea came after a bird crashed into one of the school’s windows last year.
The students are trying to stop another bird from being hurt by using special tape, markers and a little creativity.
