



Fall is finally here — and that means enjoying all the fun things about autumn like pumpkin patches, corn mazes and Halloween.

Here are some fall festivals and ongoing events, you and your family can enjoy this fall!

The Autumn Glory Festival is a five-day event that celebrates the beauty of fall with parades, concerts, farmers markets and craft shows.

The event will be held October 9 through 13 on Fridays

Click the link above for more information on the festival’s schedule.

Walkersville Autumn excursion is a ride through some of Maryland’s most scenic fall foliage.

Located at 34 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville, the excursion may last for one hour and ten minutes. It will be held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on October 6, October 12, October 13, October 19, October 20, October 26, and October 27.

Click the link above for information about tickets.

The second-annual International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and awards will be held at the Poe House, 203 N. Amity Street in Baltimore, on October 5 and October 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free outdoor event will have everything from art, vendors, food and performances honoring Poe’s contributions to literature and the arts.

Click the link above for more information.

Enjoy fall on the farm with corn mazes, pumpkin picking, tours, hayrides and family fun.

The Gaver Farm will be held September 6 through November 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., located at 5501 Detrick Road in Frederick, Maryland

For information on tickets, please call: 301-865-3515

Located at 17638 Garden View Road, Hagerstown, family and friends can take on three festive corn mazes and picking your own pumpkin patch.

It will be held September 7 through October 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m on Friday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For information on tickets: please call: 301-393-4377

Celebrate Autumn with attractions and entertainment for kids of all age at the Homestead Gardens’ Fall Festival, located at 743 West Central Avenue

in Davidsonville, Maryland.

The festival will be held September 21st through October 27 on Saturdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information on tickets, please call: 410-798-5000

Located at 1495 Appleton Road, Elkton, celebrate the fall harvest with family fun involving hayrides, mazes, food and a new theme for each weekend.

The festival will be held from September 14 through October 27, but in September the festival is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in October on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information about tickets, visit the link above or call: 410-398-1349

Located at 450 Mott Street in Baltimore, this haunted attraction offers food, drinks and scary festive fun based on Baltimore’s dark past.

The haunted attraction will be held from October 4 through November 2.

Click the link above for information on tickets, attractions, and dates.

Located at 1313 Bonifant Road in Colesville, the trolley fest includes a pumpkin market where kids can enjoy pumpkin crafts and other available items at the Museum’s shop open from 12:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

The trolly fest will be held October 19, October 20, October 26, and October 27.

For more information on tickets, please call: 301-384-6088

Located at 4979 Sheppard Lane in Ellicott City, the fall market offers kid farm activities, pumpkin patches, vendors, food trucks, and live music.

The market will be held September 27 through September 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary’s Land Farm.

Click the link above for information on tickets.

Located at 1799 New York Avenue in Washington D.C., tour the haunted and historic homes of Washington’s Lafayette Park while being told some of the most gruesome stories.

The tour will be held October 4 through October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets.

Celebrate Fall at the Sugar Crafts Festival that provides an interactive shopping experience ranging from festive art, jewelry, food, fun, and more!

The festival is held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, but 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the Maryland State Fairground’s Cow Palace Building located at 2200 York Road In Timonium, from October 11 through October 13.

Click the link above for information on tickets.

Enjoy Harford County’s Fall festival with apple cider, pumpkin painting, hayrides and family fun from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 28 and September 29.

The festival may be located at Steppingstone Farm Museum in Havre de Grace, Maryland.

For information on tickets, please call: 410-939-2299

Here’s one more bonus item — that will be gone soon — the sunflower fields in Jarrettsville.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan