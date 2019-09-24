BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 39-year-old Clinton, Maryland, man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison on a number of fentanyl-related drug charges.
Gari Terrell Miller was arrested in April 2018 after a traffic stop in which a Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer reportedly found 49 grams of fentanyl — enough to kill 24,500 people, the justice department said.
In addition to the fentanyl, police also found more than $4,000 in cash and a drug ledger, which showed Miller sold 832 grams of heroin, according to his plea agreement.
Miller also reportedly admitted to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and heroin with others in Maryland.
New Initiative Targets Fentanyl Dealers With Harsher Punishments
He was one of the first indictments announced as part of a federal-state “synthetic opioid surge” initiative in December.
In addition to the prison time, Miller was also sentenced to four years of supervised release.
