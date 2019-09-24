Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County firefighter who collapsed while responding to a fire call over the weekend is recovering after undergoing surgery.
A crew member reportedly found Captain Donald Kelley, 62, unconscious on the floor of an engine bay Sunday afternoon as the team was preparing to respond to a fire.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department Crew Member Has Medical Emergency While Responding To A Fire
He was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center for treatment.
Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford said Kelley underwent a three-hour surgery to unblock his arteries, all four of which were between 70 and 80 percent blocked.
The surgery went well, Wolford said, and Kelley was set to move to his room to begin recovering Tuesday evening.
