BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — A number of Interstate 95 ramps will be closed due to routine line striping operations.
Upcoming weekend I-95 ramp closures in Baltimore City includes NB I-95 to Caton Ave, Washington Blvd to SB I-95 and SB I-95 to Caton Ave. Details/detours https://t.co/6Cp0c2Varv #baltraffic #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/wzbvdfaVbL
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) September 24, 2019
Officials said the ramp from northbound I-95 to Caton Avenue will be closed September 27 and September 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The ramps from southbound I-95 to Caton Avenue and Washington Boulevard are expected to close September 28 and September 29 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Road closures will be permitted based on the weather.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
