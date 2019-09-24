  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — A number of Interstate 95 ramps will be closed due to routine line striping operations.

Officials said the ramp from northbound I-95 to Caton Avenue will be closed September 27 and September 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramps from southbound I-95 to Caton Avenue and Washington Boulevard are expected to close September 28 and September 29 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road closures will be permitted based on the weather.

For more information on traffic alerts, detours, and view of real-time traffic camera images, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

