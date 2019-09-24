FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The family of a 59-year-old man killed after being knocked out at the Great Frederick Fair Friday evening said their lives have been forever changed by his death.
John Weed, of Mount Airy, died at a hospital a day after two brothers, ages 15 and 16, attacked him after he refused to give them a dollar, prosecutors said.
“Our lives have been changed forever do [sic] to the unprovoked vicious attack these individuals inflicted on my brother John Weed,” his sister Lori Hawkins said in a statement to WJZ Tuesday afternoon.
Hawkins went on to say her parents, daughter and two grandchildren moved to Frederick County a year ago to live together, and Weed took on a number of day-to-day caregiving tasks for the family.
“We just wanted to spend time together as a family at the fair, but due to this horrible act of unprovoked violence my brother is now dead. There is no excuse for what these individuals have done,” she wrote.
Weed’s family has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover his funeral and legal bills. As of Tuesday afternoon, that page has raised more than $9,000.
A judge ordered the teens be held in custody until their next court date on October 22.
Prosecutors have called the attack “completely random” and said there is no evidence it was racially motivated or part of the “knock out game.”
