FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — It takes a special kind of superhero to battle cancer, and a superhero is exactly how you could describe Cason Chambers.
The three-year-old just finished his last round of chemotherapy for Wilms disease, a kind of kidney cancer, and to celebrate, a number of superheroes helped throw him a special party.
Cason got a ride to his party in style, with the superheroes from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Washington County Fire Department — oh, and Batman — leading the way.
Once the league of heroes arrived at The Little Gym in Frederick, there was cake, balloons and gymnastics to help them hone their super skills.
Dozens of people, as well as Make-A-Wish, helped make the boy’s day, proving that sometimes everyday deeds are the most super of all.
