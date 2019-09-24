Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 49-year-old man was shot in the head in Baltimore early Tuesday morning.
Officers were canvassing for a crime scene in the 400 block of Montford Avenue after a shooting victim walked into an area hospital for treatment, when they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim is in critical condition.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call them at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
