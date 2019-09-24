Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a missing vulnerable 62-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks.
Eric Kaepplein was last seen September 14 in the 6200 block of Northwood Drive. Police said he was heading to a Panera Bread in the 6100 block of York Road but never returned.
Police said he is five-foot-seven and weighs 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark blue jeans, white socks and brown shoes.
Anyone who sees Kaepplein is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
