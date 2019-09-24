Comments
LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will appoint a school board member after current member Patricia Eubanks’ resignation last week.
Officials said Alsobrooks will accept applications from residents of Board District Four to continue Eubanks’ term and will appoint a replacement by mid-October for Eubanks’ resignation on September 30.
“I would like to thank Patricia for her service to the citizens of Prince George’s County over the last eight years,” Alsobrooks said. “I appreciate her commitment to the education of our children and all that she helped our school system accomplish during her time as a member of the Board of Education.”
The current term runs until December 2020 and the primary election starts in April 2020.
For those interested in this position, please send resumes to CountyExecutive@co.pg.md.us.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
