COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Columbia teen was charged in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in August as well as a robbery and carjacking in July.
Norman Carter, 17, of Sweet Clover, was arrested after he tried to flee Howard County and community police officers. Police said Carter assaulted officers during the arrest. He was also carrying a loaded handgun at the time.
Carter is charged as an adult with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm, and related charges in the Aug. 24 shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the 7400 block of Sweet Clover. Police responded to a residence after a teen was shot once. The victim was inside with people he knew when the shooting occurred.
Carter was also served with a warrant related to the July 10 robbery and carjacking in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way. Police said he and two others pulled a gun and tried to rob a man of his cell phone and vehicle. He was charged with robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and related charges in that case.
