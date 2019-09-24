  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Crime, Laurel, Local TV, lower torso, Shooting, Talkers

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in his lower torso Monday night in Laurel.

Anne Arundel County police are investigating the shooting near Irving Street and Laurel Fort Meade Road around 8:30 p.m.

The victim told officers he was shot while he stood outside the 200 block of Red Clay Road.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Western District Detective Unit is investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Comments