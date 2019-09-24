Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in his lower torso Monday night in Laurel.
Anne Arundel County police are investigating the shooting near Irving Street and Laurel Fort Meade Road around 8:30 p.m.
The victim told officers he was shot while he stood outside the 200 block of Red Clay Road.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Western District Detective Unit is investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
