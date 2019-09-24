BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — The public marine terminals of the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore set a new cargo record, handling 98,529 containers in July.
— Port of Baltimore (@portofbalt) September 24, 2019
The new monthly record topped the former record of 95,962 containers handled, beating the former record by 2,567.
The Port of Baltimore ranks 11th for cargo handled and ninth nationally for total cargo value.
Officials said Maryland will receive $125 million in federal grant funding towards the Howard Street Tunnel in order to grow the port’s container business by 100,000 containers annually, generate 6,800 tunnel construction jobs, and another 7,400 jobs.
Meanwhile, the port is expected to grow in 2021, as construction for a 50-foot deep berth will allow it to handle double the amount of cargo.
