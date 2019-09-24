Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County grand jury indicted a suspended Prince George’s County Police officer Tuesday.
Corporal Radames Gonzalez faces 11 charges including extortion, false imprisonment and misconduct in office. Gonzalez is accused of demanding payment to overlook motor vehicle violations during two separate traffic stops.
In light of the indictment on felony charges, Gonzalez’s status moves from suspended with pay to suspended without pay.
