BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The trial into the murder and abduction of Tiffany Jones is expected to begin Tuesday.
Willard Turner-Williams, 35, is charged with Jones’ murder.
Police said last year, Jones was abducted in broad daylight by twomen in a black pickup truck.
Her body was found inside a burning, vacant home near where she was abducted in Brooklyn.
Bobie Barncord, 28, is also charged in Jones’ death.
