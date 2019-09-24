  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Bobie Barncord, Local TV, Talkers, Tiffany Jones murder, Willard Turner-Williams


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The trial into the murder and abduction of Tiffany Jones is expected to begin Tuesday.

Willard Turner-Williams, 35, is charged with Jones’ murder.

RELATED STORIES:

Police said last year, Jones was abducted in broad daylight by twomen in a black pickup truck.

Her body was found inside a burning, vacant home near where she was abducted in Brooklyn.

Bobie Barncord, 28, is also charged in Jones’ death.

 

Comments