BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Therapists say it’s common for those who’ve suffered from a catastrophic physical injury to have trouble adapting and getting back to living a normal life.

The University of Maryland Medical Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute is holding a sports festival highlighting not what some people can’t do, but what they can.

Twenty-three years ago, Brad Evans, a dispatcher with the Maryland State Police, was flown to safety by a chopper.

“I was in a car accident,” Evans said. “My brother and I were coming home from a party and we ran off and hit a culvert ditch and tumbled over multiple times. I am a T5 paraplegic. Complete at the chest level.”

Pat Burns introduced Evans to tennis.

“That was one of the things they showed me, and I was like, ‘I think I can do that,'” Evans said.

Evans has won a few tournaments, but more importantly, get exercise and get past what the accident took away.

“For me, it’s important because it’s what got me through those sad and depressing days when I wasn’t feeling that great,” Evans said.

Evans wants to show others what’s possible, so this Saturday, he’ll be playing in the University of Maryland Adapted Sports Festival on Kernan Drive.

“Hopefully we can inspire newly injured people that they can get out and do what they want to do,” Evans said.