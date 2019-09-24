Filed Under:Gas Buddy, gas station coffee, Local TV, National Coffee Day, Royal Farms, Sheetz, Talkers, Wawa


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wawa is rated to have the no. 1 gas station coffee in Maryland, according to a survey.

Gas Buddy rated gas station coffee ahead of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29.

Wawa was rated as having the no. 1 gas station coffee in Maryland. Sheetz was ranked no. 2 and Royal Farms was rated no. 3. Wawa was also no. 1 in neighboring states Delaware, Virginia and Pennslyvania.

