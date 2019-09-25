Comments
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in Woodlawn overnight.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Fairview Road around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday for shots fired.
When they arrived, they found Al Taveis Webb lying in his front yard. He was taken to Sinai where he was pronounced dead.
The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting. Anyone who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary are asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
