ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men are suspects in a robbery at a Family Dollar in Baltimore County.
Police said the suspects entered the Family Dollar at 8414 Philadelphia Rd. just before 3 p.m.
The suspects pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded she open the register, according to authorities. They said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot west on Philadelphia Rd.
Police asked anyone with information about these suspects to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
