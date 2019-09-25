BREAKINGPresident Trump's Ukraine Call Transcript Released
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released the updated numbers for shootings in the city for 2019.

As of 9 a.m. September 25, 2019 there were 591 non-fatal shootings, according to authorities. This is compared to 483 non-fatal shootings on that date in 2018.

Officials said there have also been 251 homicides, compared to 215 last year.

