BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released the updated numbers for shootings in the city for 2019.
As of 9 a.m. September 25, 2019 there were 591 non-fatal shootings, according to authorities. This is compared to 483 non-fatal shootings on that date in 2018.
Officials said there have also been 251 homicides, compared to 215 last year.
