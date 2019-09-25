BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For most anyone, reaching the milestone of a 50th birthday is cause for celebration. Even more so for a man Baltimore has come to know and love- former NFL player and Baltimore Raven O.J. Brigance.

Twelve years ago, the prospect of hitting 50 was but a dream after Brigance was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gherig’s Disease.

Most people who receive a similar diagnosis live only a few years- but O.J. is beating the odds and teaching lessons along the way.

“I am getting old (Vic)! The Bible says gray hair is a crown of splendor! I have a whole lot of splendor going on right now!” Brigance said.

O.J. delivers his message from a motorized wheelchair. He can only communicate with his eyes- and his infectious smile- but his mind and his wit are as sharp as ever.

He is the senior advisor of player engagement for the Ravens and reports to work at his office in Owings Mills.

WJZ’s Vic Carter: What is the greatest lesson in life that your condition has taught you?”

“The greatest lesson that life has taught me through ALS is that purpose does not end because of hardship. The very thing that hinders you, presents an opportunity to reciprocate kindness to those walking the same journey,” Brigance said.

That journey has included O.J.’s wife Chanda- who is excited not only about her husband’s 50th birthday- but also the chance to help others through an incredible gala.

“They may need a speaking device as we often see O.J. speaking through- whether its a wheelchair, in-home caregiving, and also we build many, many ramps to help ALS patients to get in and out of their homes,” Chanda said.

Through it all- O.J. continues to put in long hours. Helping others with ALS and helping players.

But his work is much more than football, it’s about life lessons that can help people navigate through the toughest of times.

Carter: How have you been able to keep such a positive outlook- even in the face of your condition?

“I have been able to remain positive throughout the diagnosis because of my faith in Jesus Christ,” Brigance said.

“God’s grace is sufficient no matter my physical weakness,” He added.

Carter: Each of us wants to think that in some way- our lives have mattered and that we have in some way been relevant- how would you describe your life- and how have you mattered?

“I would describe my life as one of assignment. I would like to think that for the most part I touched people in an impactful way by being giving and kind to others. Though the assignment might have been a tough one, I lived a life of purpose and service, joyfully!” Brigance said.

There will be a “Soiree with OJ” on September 27 as he celebrates his 50th birthday with a fundraiser and party to support people battling with ALS at the Valley Mansion by Martin’s.

This year’s event will feature Ozzie Newsome of the Baltimore Ravens and Kevin Sadowski of Weller Development as guest speakers and a special live performance by award-winning band, NightLife.

The Soiree with O.J. will support the organization’s impactful Patient Grant Program.

The Brigance Brigade Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to equip, encourage, and empower people living with ALS.