OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Sound the cute news alarms! A fox found a unique place to sleep overnight.
Ocean City Police captured a fox catching some ZZZs on one of their police vehicles outside the public safety building.
“Check out this fox snoozing on the hood of a Police vehicle at the Public Safety Building,” the police department posted on Facebook.
Maybe the fox felt safer in the sleeping on top of a police car? Maybe the hood was still warm from the engine?
Either way, it’s a cute little moment captured by Ocean City police.
