



In Middle River, there is a family facing extremely difficult challenges.

They’re not asking for a miracle, in fact, they’re not asking for anything. But their friends hope we can help make life more manageable for the Mullins.

10-year-old Mia loves ‘Anna’ from ‘Frozen’. Born severely premature, she cannot walk, her vision and mental abilities are impaired.

Her father, 33-year-old Steven, survived a rare form of brain cancer twice but is left mentally disabled and subject to seizures. Both need constant care- which is Karen’s job.

“Some people say, why are we here. What’s my purpose in life. And I feel blessed because I know what my purpose is. My purpose is to take care of my family,” said Karen Mullins, Steven’s mother and Mia’s grandmother.

She never complains. Even though, in April she herself was diagnosed with multiple myeloma- blood cancer.

“That was very frightening,”

“I couldn’t believe it. It was, this cannot be true. This cannot be happening,”

But it was. Her cancer is incurable, and the average life span after diagnosis is three to five years.

Denise Koch: “It must’ve felt extremely unfair.

Yes, it did. But then I try and remember that I’m just, I have a human body and human bodies break down,”

Her fear is what will happen to her son and granddaughter if she’s not around.

Denise Koch: What will you do?

“I hope I have time to figure that out,” Mullins said.

In the meantime, cancer and treatment have left her dangerously weak. She needs help lifting Mia into her wheelchair and car seat. And so, those who love her are doing what they can.

They are raising money to buy her a wheelchair accessible van with a lift.

If anyone would like to donate, click here.