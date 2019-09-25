Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — There will be temporary closures at the Hatem Bridge Saturday for the Susquehanna River Running Festival. The closures will last from about 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Officials said westbound US 40 will be temporarily closed at MD 222. A detour will take drivers to MD 222, to southbound I-95, to MD 155 (Exit 89), to westbound US 40.
Eastbound US 40 traffic will be diverted to westbound US 40 at the Ohio Street and Ostego Street intersection and then back onto eastbound US 40 at MD 222.
Officials are encouraging motorists to drive with caution and obey speed limits and traffic-control devices.
More information on the Susquehanna River Running Festival can be found on their website.
