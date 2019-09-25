BREAKINGPresident Trump's Ukraine Call Transcript Released
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland is preparing for a highly anticipated Friday night football game against Penn State.

Classes for UMD students were canceled ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff, and Terps fans were told to wear all Black at Capital One Field.

The hype is so huge for the Big Ten Conference match-up, tickets already sold out.

However if you still want to attend, tickets are being resold on Stubhub and Vivid Seats. The cheap seats seem to be going for about $76 – $84 as of Wednesday. Prices could go up as the game gets closer.

The Terps are looking to regain steam after a disappointing 20-17 loss to Temple. Maryland had a strong start to the season, blowing Howard University and Syracuse University out of the water and earning a rare ranking in the top 25.

Meanwhile, 12th ranked PSU is touting a 3-0 record as they look to remain undefeated.

