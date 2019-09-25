



Pierre Gibbons is a fighter and now he’s facing the biggest fight of his life — after the Baltimore man tried to rescue his neighbor from her burning Patterson Park home Monday night.

The 57-year-old rushed inside a home on North Rose Street to rescue his 76-year-old neighbor from a house fire.

Gibbons isn’t yet ready to leave the hospital, but his family is rallying around him to make sure he has all the support he’ll need to keep fighting.

Eyes lit up with joy, these smiles say it all, Taylor and Jeremiah have always seen their dad as a hero.

When a fire broke out at a house along North Rose Street Monday night, Gibbons, who lives across the street, didn’t think twice before rushing in to save his neighbor.

Firefighters had to pull both to safety and now Pierre is in the hospital with severe burns to much of his body.

His family took to facebook today to update those sending their well wishes. They say the swelling from the burns has gone down and his heart looks great but is “running a full-time marathon to try to keep him alive.”

On Wednesday, Gibbons’ doctors took him off dialysis to see if his kidneys can function on their own. Swelling and has reduced his lungs airway and his body is burned badly, his family told WJZ.

He still has to have a tracheostomy but he’s responding better than doctors expected, even mouthing “I love you” to his family.

“All [we] can ask for is that if anybody talks to him just encourage him to stay calm and patient because it’s very frustrating for him I’m sure and he needs to be encouraged to stay strong,” said Gibbons.

The road to recovery will be long, so the family has set up a Go Fund Me to help with his recovery.

The cause of the fire was believed to be electrical.

Officials have not released the name of the woman who was pulled from the home that night.