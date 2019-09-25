BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is facing 60 years in prison for the murder of another man outside of Club Oxygen in Baltimore in 2018.

Karaca Hyman was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of Abdoulie Jallow in September 2018 and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

“This case was a stark example of the senseless violence currently plaguing our city. Abdoulie Jallow was a promising young man, loved by many, who did not deserve for his life to end over a trifle,” Bjorklund commented. “A large number of family and friends who observed the trial was a testament to the level of support his memory demanded.”

Police responded to the intersection of South Calvert and Redwood Street for a report of a shooting on September 30, 2018 at around 2:15 a.m.

The victim, Jallow, was lying on the ground, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Police learned that Hyman was heard telling a crowd, “I’ll be back, I got something for you,” then a few minutes later returned driving a green 4-door BMW and struck Jallow with his car as he crossed Calvert Street. Jallow approached the driver’s side door and was then shot four times in the chest and arms as the driver sped away from the scene. The murder was captured on CCTV footage.

His BMW was found parked and on fire in the 1300 block of East Oliver Street at around 11:55 p.m. that night.

The FBI helped BPD match the car and they learned it was registered to Hyman.

He was arrested on November 8 after a search warrant of the property produced his iPhone, which had call-log information and cell-site data that showed him to be near Calvert and Redwood the night of the murder.

Data also confirmed that the phone was just blocks away from where officers found his burning car.

His sentencing is November 20.