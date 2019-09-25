BREAKINGPresident Trump's Ukraine Call Transcript Released
Filed Under:Abingdon, Baltimore News, Edgewood bomb threat, Harford County Sheriff, Local TV, Prince of Peach Church, Steve Michael Droter, Talkers

ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — A 45-year-old Abingdon man was charged in a bomb threat at an Edgewood church Tuesday afternoon.

Steve Michael Droter was charged with making a bomb threat at Prince of Peach Church.

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the church in the 2600 block of Willoughby Beach Road around 12:41 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived they found Droter sitting in the box truck. After deputies spoke with Droter, he suggested he may have explosives inside the vehicle.

Deputies have charged Steve Michael Droter, 45 of Abingdon, in connection to the bomb threat at Prince of Peace Church.

Three area schools were put on lockdown and nearby residences and the church were evacuated. Willoughby Beach Road was also closed.

No explosives were located.

Droter had rented the box truck earlier in the month and hadn’t returned it which is while it was reported stolen.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Harford County Detention Center. He is charged with Threat of Mass Violence, Theft $25,000 to under $100,000, unauthorized removal of motor vehicle, and vehicle/rented: fail return. He is currently awaiting his initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

 

 

Comments