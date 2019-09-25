ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — A 45-year-old Abingdon man was charged in a bomb threat at an Edgewood church Tuesday afternoon.
Steve Michael Droter was charged with making a bomb threat at Prince of Peach Church.
Harford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the church in the 2600 block of Willoughby Beach Road around 12:41 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived they found Droter sitting in the box truck. After deputies spoke with Droter, he suggested he may have explosives inside the vehicle.
Three area schools were put on lockdown and nearby residences and the church were evacuated. Willoughby Beach Road was also closed.
No explosives were located.
Droter had rented the box truck earlier in the month and hadn’t returned it which is while it was reported stolen.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Harford County Detention Center. He is charged with Threat of Mass Violence, Theft $25,000 to under $100,000, unauthorized removal of motor vehicle, and vehicle/rented: fail return. He is currently awaiting his initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.
