Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the latest novel on Oprah’s book club list. Now a Baltimore author opens up about what inspired his new book.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the latest novel on Oprah’s book club list. Now a Baltimore author opens up about what inspired his new book.
It took Ta-Nehisi Coates 10 years to imagine the world of enslaved people in his novel “The Water Dancer.”
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘CBS This Morning’ Features Maryland Author Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Maryland Native Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Novel Makes Oprah’s Book Club List
The critically-acclaimed author spoke to CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King Wednesday morning about his highly-anticipated book that follows the life of Hiram Walker, an exceptionally gifted man born into bondage.
Coates spoke with King from the Thomas Jefferson’s estate, Monticello, where he found inspiration for his first novel. Lockless, the plantation setting in his novel is inspired by Monticello.
Coates has already won a National Book Award and a Macarthur Genius grant for his nonfiction work.
You must log in to post a comment.