BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beautiful. We are on a heck of a run of beautiful weather. And will stay on this run, right now it appears, through next week. But that is just the beginning of the story as we head out of September and into October.
Temp wise 24 days into September, (I know it’s the 25th but the stats of this day will not be added until the next midnight.) 24 days into September, our monthly temperature is 5.1 degrees above average. And we have had 8 days above 90°.
Rain wise 24 days into this 9th month of the year we have had .15″ of rain. Compare that to the normal September number of 3.02″ of rain. Dry? You bet, -2.87″ below average.
Over the next seven days, as we have been discussing, conditions will continue to be above average for the temps and almost bone dry. But it has been beautiful. For this discussion forget the numbers and just enjoy, and pass me a cold one!
MB!
You must log in to post a comment.