Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An absolutely beautiful and very dry sunny day all across the Mid-Atlantic.

Our highs managed to reach the upper 70s to low 80s after cool morning lows in the 50s.

Thursday, we’ll see another warm afternoon, well above our normal high of only 74.

A weak front Thursday may bring a widely scattered shower- which the region really needs.

A cooler and dry Friday will be followed by more unseasonably warm air all weekend.

Summer just doesn’t want to leave the eastern third of the country just yet!

